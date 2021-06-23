Cancel
The Viral Fleetwood Mac Cranberry Juice Skater Launched a Boozy Juice Box

By Caitlyn Hitt
Thrillist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Apodaca, aka 420doggface208, continues to cash in. Nathan Apodaca, aka 420doggface208, rolled into the spotlight in early 2021 with a TikTok video showcasing his love of cranberry juice, good music, and cruising around on his skateboard. The clip led to viral success and social media fame, and now Apodaca's cashing in by launching a boozy cranberry juice drink with BeatBox, a company that creates "party punch."

www.thrillist.com
