The Viral Fleetwood Mac Cranberry Juice Skater Launched a Boozy Juice Box

Roselle juice and tea has been around for ages. And the flower from which it is made goes by a laundry list of names depending on where you might be consuming it. Perhaps, the only thing greater than its catalog of names is its varied uses. But if you have never heard of this ruby-red drink or its origins, don't worry. We've got you covered. According to the Garden Lovers Club, the roselle hails from the hibiscus family. Roselle can be called red sorrel, Florida cranberry, or Jamaica sorrel just to give you an idea of its many monikers. Per The Daytona Beach News Journal, the roselle plant mostly grew in West Africa, India, and Malaysia until, in the 1880s, it found its way to the shores of Florida, by way of Jamaica.