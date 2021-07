The Matthew Stafford era in Los Angeles is still in its infancy, but there's already plenty of hype surrounding what this new marriage could produce heading into 2021. The Rams made the first big splash of the offseason after trading for Stafford in late January in a deal with the Lions that saw former franchise quarterback Jared Goff shipped to Detroit as part of the trade. While Stafford is around seven years older than Goff, the motivation to make a move of this magnitude is to cash in on the roster that's currently constructed in L.A. and make a bid for the Super Bowl as soon as possible. With Stafford -- a much more explosive passer than Goff -- under center, the Rams' ceiling over the next few years is higher.