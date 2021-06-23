Cancel
UEFA

Dortmund Reportedly In Discussions with Donyell Malen

By Zac Weilminster
fearthewall.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund have shown consistent interest in Donyell Malen in the lead up to this summer’s transfer window, and today, BVB Newsblog have reported (via SportBILD) that the club is in discussions with the player and his agent. It is widely reported that his current club, PSV Eindhoven, are looking for a fee of around €30 million to sanction his sale. This is a bargain for a player who produced 23 goals and 8 assists in 40 matches between the Eredivisie and Europa League this past season (fbref).

