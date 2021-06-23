Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

6/23 Gamethread: Giants vs. Angels

By Brady Klopfer
McCovey Chronicles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s weird to call something a series finale when there are only two games in the series but ... that’s exactly what this is. The last time these teams played a two-game series, which was very recently, the Giants won the first game comfortably and then got crushed in the second game. They’ve done the first part of that scenario again. Let’s hope they avoid the second part.

www.mccoveychronicles.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Angels#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Mlb Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels 6/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The second installment of a four-game series will take place at the Anaheim Stadium between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels. The Detroit Tigers dropped the first game by 2 runs. The Tigers are second to last at the AL Central Standings at 29-40, 14 games behind the division leader Chicago White Sox. The win brings the Los Angeles Angels’ record to 34-35 which is in the middle-of-the-pack in the AL West Division, 8 ½ games behind the division leader Oakland Athletics.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Giants vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick, and more

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels will conclude a short two-game set at Angel Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Giants-Angels prediction and pick. San Francisco defeated Los Angeles by a score of 5-0 behind timely hitting and a...
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Giants win wacky game vs. Angels in extras

Kevin Gausman against Shohei Ohtani might have been the matchup of the year in MLB so far, and both pitchers lived up to the hype. But they were not the story of Wednesday's game. Not even close. In a messy, bizarre, 13-inning game, the Giants prevailed 9-3 against an LA...
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers 6/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Giants are heading to the plate after facing defeat at the hands of the Oakland Athletics during their last game played. Sammy Long got the start for San Francisco, giving up 4 runs on 4 hits in 5 innings of work that eventually led to the loss. The Giants remain 1st at 50-27 in the National League West Division.
MLBSporting News

MLB Twitter in awe as Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits two home runs vs. Yankees

Shoehei Ohtani. That's it. That's the lede. The Angels pitcher on Tuesday continued his ridiculous run of success, hitting his MLB-leading 27th and 28th home runs against the Yankees. Add to that his 2.58 ERA entering Tuesday's game — and the fact that he has homered 10 times in his last 13 games — and MLB Twitter was understandably in awe of the Angels superstar.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. White Sox - 6/23/2021

Chicago White Sox (43-30) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-45), June 23, 2021 @ 12:35 p.m. White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.99 ERA) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-1, 4.26 ERA) Projected Lineups (subject to change) White Sox. Tim Anderson (SS) Yoan Moncada (3B) Jose Abreu (1B) Jake Lamb (RF) Yasmani Grandal (C)
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #76: 6/23 vs. Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled OF Nick Heath from Triple-A Reno. Designated RHP Stefan Crichton for assignment. Crichton now becomes just another ex-future closer for the Diamondbacks. He took the role last year, after Archie Bradley was dealt, and performed very well. He went 5-for-5 in save opportunities after getting the job, and had a 2.42 ERA for the year. This season? Not so much. Though let’s face it, nobody has got a save for the D-backs this month. But Crichton’s ERA has ballooned to north of six (6.04), and even if he has been a bit unlucky, his FIP of 4.86 is still close to a run and a half worse than what it was last season. He has walked almost as many (12) as he has struck out (15), and with hitters batting .315 against him, that’s a recipe for disaster. We’ll see if he makes it through waivers or not.
MLBLookout Landing

6/23/21: SEA vs COL open game thread

With yesterday’s win, coming on the heels of sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays, who continue to labor under a cursed amulet that renders them powerless against the Seattle Mariners, the Mariners tied their longest win streak of the season at five games, which they set back in May after sweeping Texas in a four-game set and then winning the first game of the Oakland series. Today the Mariners have a chance to make it a season-high six games against the Rockies, who are objectively Not A Good Team, and yet the Mariners needed some late-inning heroics from Shed Long Jr. to sneak past the Rockies last night for a 2-1 win. Today doesn’t appear to be any easier; last night’s contest had the odds firmly in favor of the Mariners, while today’s projection is close to an even split between Justus Sheffield and Germán Márquez, who is the Rockies’ best pitcher this season despite an inflated walk rate. Hopefully the Mariners batters will be patient and try to build up Márquez’s pitch count to get into the soft underbelly of that second-worst-in-baseball bullpen.
Baseballazsnakepit.com

Gameday Thread, #76: 6/23 vs. Brewers

Ok, it’s apparent that Olivia Newton-John is not the key to victory. As promised, let’s give John Travolta a shot. I may need to break out the Battlefield Earth meme if this works...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Saturday 6/26, 6:15 CT

Saturday notes... SO YOU'RE TELLING ME THERE'S A CHANCE: If the Cubs can win the final two games of this series, they will win a set at Dodger Stadium for the first time since August 1-3, 2014, when they two of three games in L.A. AN ANNIVERSARY: Anthony Rizzo made his Cubs debut nine years ago today, on June 26, 2012, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Make Trade Amid Struggles With Starting Rotation, Pitching Depth

The Boston Red Sox needed some pitching depth, and made a few roster moves to try give them another option out of the bullpen. The team Monday announced it had acquired right-handed relief pitcher Yacksel Rios from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. The Red Sox designated reliever Ryan Weber for assignment and recalled infielder Michael Chavis from Triple-A Worcester to fill his spot on the 40-man roster.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Blue Jays, Marlins Agree To Tuesday Morning Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins made MLB headlines Tuesday morning when the two ball-clubs agreed to a trade. Toronto is sending infielder Joe Panik and a minor league pitcher to Miami in exchange for outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber, per baseball insider Bob Nightengale. “The #BlueJays...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2021 MLB All-Star starters revealed

The starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday night during an ESPN broadcast. The 2021 MLB season has officially entered the month of July on Thursday, which means the All-Star Game is that much closer to taking place. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 13 in Denver, Colo. after moving from Atlanta, Ga. With the votes tabulated, fans eagerly awaited the results of the All-Star Game voting ballots.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Here are 7 players to watch as MLB nears trade deadline

It’s nearing that time of year when the 30 major league teams are stratified into two distinct classes: buyers and sellers. The bad teams with useful players become baseball Etsy shops, selling off bits of their roster for the right price. Teams on the cusp of the playoff race, or those looking to reinforce their vice grip on a first-place standing, comb through each of those shops in hopes of ...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 6/29/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.