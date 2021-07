A former coworker and I recently went to Disneyland, incidentally on the same day. We were talking about our days there, and she wondered whether the Disney Play app is worth getting for people who aren’t into Star Wars. I thought about that for a moment and argued that even for Star Wars fans, the app is hard to recommend. While I feel people can really appreciate some of the puzzles, there’s a lot of the app that isn’t going to appeal to a lot of people in my opinion. In fact, I feel as though it still appeals most to MMO fans, mostly because we’re used to grinding, especially reputation.