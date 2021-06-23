Cancel
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison

By Associated Press
WECT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said. The eccentric...

www.wect.com
