Latest PAWR Testbed to Focus on Rural Broadband

By Phil Britt
telecompetitor.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Science Foundation’s Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program has added a fourth testbed of large-scale wireless research platforms located throughout the United States. The new PAWR testbed will focus on rural broadband. The latest testbed will include Iowa State University, the city of Ames, and other partners,...

