PONTIAC, MI – Four people are lucky to be alive after an unknown assailant firebombed a home this week causing $50,000-worth of damage, authorities said. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, which happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at a residence on the 100 block of West Kennett Road in Pontiac, WXYZ Detroit reports. Four adults were inside at the time; no one was injured.