Although Biden’s massive infrastructure spending bill has not yet passed, it still seems certain that the government will be committing close to $1 trillion to improve the nation’s bridges and roads and boost spending on childcare and healthcare. The bill is expected to generate millions of new jobs for Americans. Meanwhile, over 2.3 million women have left the workforce since February 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is predicted that employment for women may not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.