PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up, Phoenix! ‘Rocket Man’ himself is coming to Chase Field!. Elton John will be stopping in Phoenix as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on November 12, 2022. It will be the final tour of his career before officially retiring. Phoenix will be one of John’s last stops on the North American leg of the tour, finishing up with the grand finale at Dodger Stadium a week later.