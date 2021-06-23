Pentagon Chief Backs Proposed Changes To How Sexual Assault Cases Are Handled
A big change could be coming to the U.S. military in terms of how it deals with sexual assault cases. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin now says he supports removing these cases from the chain of command so that independent lawyers make the decisions about whether they should be prosecuted, not military commanders. He'll testify before the House Armed Services Committee today. Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand chairs the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee and has led the push for this change for years. Senator, thanks for being back on the show.www.npr.org