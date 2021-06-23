Local Matters Guide | A monthly guide to unique gifts, experiences and adventures
Western New Year offers plenty of wonderful opportunities to relax, explore, and learn. Whether its strawberry picking, brunch, and enjoying bottomless cidermosas at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards, selecting a new objet d’art at the Garden Walk Buffalo’s annual Art Sale at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens which features dozen of vendors in a wide array of mediums, take a waterfront walk and use this free guide to discover 41 species of trees, shrubs, grasses, ground covers, vines, and perennials in the free guide “Working with Nature: A Guide to Native Plants for New York’s Great Lakes Shorelines,” or celebrate PRIDE with preservation and learn about Western New York’s LGBTQ History.www.buffalorising.com