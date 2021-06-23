Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Human Services to Hold Free HIV Testing Event on June 29

The Department of Human Services (DHS) will offer free HIV testing from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at the DHS Administration Building, 3432 Virginia Beach Blvd. in recognition of National HIV Testing Day. First observed on June 27, 1995, National HIV Testing Day has since been recognized as a day to encourage individuals to get tested. DHS has participated in National HIV Testing Day since 1999 to further that cause.

"This fast, free, painless and confidential test helps individuals take control of their own health and make informed decisions about how to move forward," said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. "If someone receives a positive result, Human Services can immediately link that individual with appropriate treatment and community support resources."

Testing is available to individuals of all ages. Those interested are encouraged to make an appointment by calling Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811, however walk-ins will be accepted. The free rapid tests will be administered in a private screening area and results will be known in about one minute. Funding for this event is provided by SAPT Block Grant and the Early Intervention Services Grant through the Virginia Department of Health.

Since 1981, more than 700,000 people in the United States have died from HIV-related illness. Advances in medical science and our understanding of HIV have improved the long-term outcomes of those who have the virus. However, early detection and treatment are key to preventing serious illness and/or death and reducing the transmission of the virus.

Free HIV testing is provided at any time outside of National HIV Testing Day through DHS Wellness and Prevention Services. Screenings are available by appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 258 N. Witchduck Road, Suite 2D. Please call Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811 to schedule an appointment.

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

