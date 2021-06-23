Cancel
Common moles could serve as players in battling melanoma and preventing its recurrence

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON - Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have found that a subset of white blood cells known as CD4+ T cells reside naturally in moles on the body and could be activated as part of a novel strategy to treat melanoma and generate a potent immunity against its recurrence. The team learned that common moles are immunogenic targets for killer CD4+ T cells which, through their activation, could potentially broaden the body's antitumor response and overcome the obstacles to current cancer immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors. The results of the study were published in Science Advances.

