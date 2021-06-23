NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 22 June, 2021 - Health Studies

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Headquarters has released a solicitation titled “Technology Advancement Utilizing Suborbital Flight Opportunities ‘Tech Flights’” as an Appendix to the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) umbrella NASA Research Announcement (NRA) titled "Space Technology Research, Development, Demonstration, and Infusion 2021 (SpaceTech-REDDI-2021).” The purpose of this Appendix is to provide funding for the testing or demonstration of space technologies for sustainable presence at the Moon, provide Earth-observing capabilities, and/or expand U.S. commercial space activity. Selected technologies will be funded for testing through flights on U.S. commercial suborbital rockets, rocket-powered lander vehicles, high-altitude balloons, and aircraft following reduced-gravity flight profiles as a bridge between laboratory testing and demonstration in Earth orbit or beyond.