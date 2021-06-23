NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 June, 2021 - Third Spacewalk Friday to Finish Solar Array Installation

✌ I always think the Red Sea looks like this emoji when we fly over it ✌. A leftover picture with the Cygnus solar wings photobombing it. I mention it often but in reality we already miss Cygnus, the solar arrays shine brightly and beautifully, and the extra space was nice too. We won't have to wait long at all before a new arrival, a Progress supply craft is set to arrive in the night of Thursday, and we are also expecting a whole new spacecraft a bit later, the Boeing Starliner!