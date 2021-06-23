Former Bulldogs football standout, Saints basketball coach Nachtsheim dies
Former Minnesota Duluth football standout and St. Scholastica men’s basketball coach John Nachtsheim died this week at age 81. A transfer from University of Colorado and native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, Nachtsheim was a halfback for the Bulldogs for three seasons from 1960-62 and was a three-time All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selection. As a senior in 1962, he was the MIAC co-most valuable player and an NAIA second-team All-American.www.duluthnewstribune.com