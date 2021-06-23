Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

News Brief: Biden Agenda, Military Justice System, Britney Spears

NPR
 12 days ago

The debate over whether to get rid of the filibuster, a fundamental part of the legislating process, is now in clear focus. Right. So here's the background. Senate Republicans yesterday unanimously blocked a voting rights bill. Democrats say the legislation is necessary to prevent some states' efforts to make it more difficult for people to vote. But the bill died before it was even debated, which means Democrats really only have one option left if they want to get this legislation through. They have to get rid of the filibuster, which would eliminate the need for bipartisanship.

www.npr.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Military Justice#New Justice#Pentagon#Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Npr White House#Democratic#Black Votes Matter#Third Way#The White House#Covid#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSNPR

Politics Chat: Biden Does Not Meet July 4th Vaccination Goal

Good morning, and happy Fourth of July. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Put simply, our economy is on the move, and we have COVID-19 on the run. GARCIA-NAVARRO: President Joe Biden on Friday talking about a stronger-than-anticipated monthly jobs report and giving credit to his team and to a relief bill passed with only Democratic support. The good numbers for Biden come amid a disappointment, though, a failure to reach a self-declared vaccination goal for the country and a rise in coronavirus infections in some parts of the United States with low vaccination rates. Joining me now to discuss, NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid. Hello. Happy Fourth.
POTUSNPR

Defense Secretary Says He Supports Reform To Military Justice System

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers he supports a major change to the military justice system. It would let independent military lawyers handle cases of sexual assault and domestic violence. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers today that he supports a major change to the military justice...
POTUSWashington Times

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin backs massive overhaul to military criminal justice system

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday he supports a major overhaul to the military’s criminal justice system, laying the groundwork for sexual assault, domestic violence and other related cases to be handled by independent prosecutors rather than in the traditional chain-of-command system. The announcement could put Mr. Austin at odds...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
MoviesNPR

NPR Pop Culture Critic Tells Us All About 'Zola'

TAYLOUR PAIGE: (As Zola) You want to hear a story about how me and this b**** fell out? It's kind of long, but it's full of suspense. MCCAMMON: That is how a young woman from Detroit began a viral Twitter thread in 2015, and it's how the new movie version of her story begins as well. "Zola" tells the mostly true story of A'Ziah, or Zola, King. She's a waitress and exotic dancer who meets another dancer named Stefani, who immediately invites her to join her for a job down in Florida. Their impromptu road trip quickly goes south metaphorically as well as literally, and Zola finds herself in deeper than she'd ever imagined. Aisha Harris is one of the hosts of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour and a fan of "Zola's" since she saw it last year at Sundance. She joins me now. Welcome, Aisha.
GardeningNPR

Michael Pollan Talks New Book, 'This Is Your Mind On Plants'

Bestselling author Michael Pollan has made a career of asking big questions about the natural world and our relationship to it. In his latest book, he's turning his attention to three psychoactive plants - opium, caffeine and mescaline. The book is called "This Is Your Mind On Plants." In it, Pollan experiments with each mind altering substance and writes about what their classifications as drugs - legal or not - tell us about ourselves. When we spoke, I began by asking what drew him to these three substances.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Ted Cruz Praises American Patriots for Standing Up to 'Space Aliens'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz praised "American patriots" for standing up to "Space Aliens," in a tweet posted on Sunday to celebrate July 4. On Sunday evening, Cruz, 50, who has served as a senator in Texas since 2013, posted a clip from Independence Day to Twitter, showing the iconic speech given by President Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman in the 1996 film.
POTUSNPR

Understanding Conflicting Mask Recommendations Amid Delta Variant

This holiday weekend, it feels in many parts of the United States like the country has finally turned the corner on the pandemic. For many Americans, masks seem like a thing of the past and with good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance in May to say that vaccinated people can resume pre-pandemic activities without a mask or worrying about social distancing.
LawNPR

Restorative Justice Can Hold Alleged Abusers Like Cosby Accountable, Advocate Says

NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with professor Jenn Jackson about the reversal of Bill Cosby's conviction and why they think restorative justice can ensure accountability and give victims closure. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction over a technicality. Cosby served...