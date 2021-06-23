News Brief: Biden Agenda, Military Justice System, Britney Spears

TAYLOUR PAIGE: (As Zola) You want to hear a story about how me and this b**** fell out? It's kind of long, but it's full of suspense. MCCAMMON: That is how a young woman from Detroit began a viral Twitter thread in 2015, and it's how the new movie version of her story begins as well. "Zola" tells the mostly true story of A'Ziah, or Zola, King. She's a waitress and exotic dancer who meets another dancer named Stefani, who immediately invites her to join her for a job down in Florida. Their impromptu road trip quickly goes south metaphorically as well as literally, and Zola finds herself in deeper than she'd ever imagined. Aisha Harris is one of the hosts of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour and a fan of "Zola's" since she saw it last year at Sundance. She joins me now. Welcome, Aisha.