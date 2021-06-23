President Biden Says The Fight Over Voting Rights Is Far From Over

President Joe Biden campaigned as someone who could reach across the aisle. It's part of his record. It is part of his brand. So what's happening in Congress right now over voting rights is a big blow to him. Yesterday, Senate Republicans unanimously voted to block a massive voting rights bill. Now the only option left for the Democrats is to get a fundamental rule of the legislating process - the filibuster - changed, overturned, even, which could be the death knell for bipartisanship now and later. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now to talk about this. Hi, Asma.