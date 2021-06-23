Cancel
Presidential Election

President Biden Says The Fight Over Voting Rights Is Far From Over

NPR
 11 days ago

President Joe Biden campaigned as someone who could reach across the aisle. It's part of his record. It is part of his brand. So what's happening in Congress right now over voting rights is a big blow to him. Yesterday, Senate Republicans unanimously voted to block a massive voting rights bill. Now the only option left for the Democrats is to get a fundamental rule of the legislating process - the filibuster - changed, overturned, even, which could be the death knell for bipartisanship now and later. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now to talk about this. Hi, Asma.

Politics Chat: Biden Does Not Meet July 4th Vaccination Goal

Good morning, and happy Fourth of July. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Put simply, our economy is on the move, and we have COVID-19 on the run. GARCIA-NAVARRO: President Joe Biden on Friday talking about a stronger-than-anticipated monthly jobs report and giving credit to his team and to a relief bill passed with only Democratic support. The good numbers for Biden come amid a disappointment, though, a failure to reach a self-declared vaccination goal for the country and a rise in coronavirus infections in some parts of the United States with low vaccination rates. Joining me now to discuss, NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid. Hello. Happy Fourth.
New Pew Study Explains Joe Biden's 2020 Presidential Victory

We now have the clearest picture yet of how Joe Biden won the White House, and we're learning more about where Donald Trump made inroads with voters, inroads that Republicans might find encouraging going into next year's midterms. It's all because of a big new report on the 2020 election from the Pew Research Center. NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben is here with the details. Hello.
Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
What's Next For Voting Rights After The Supreme Court's Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court decided a major case on voting rights that essentially gutted what's left of the Voting Rights Act. The court upheld two Arizona laws — one of which banned the collection of absentee ballots by anyone other than a relative or caregiver, otherwise known as "ballot harvesting." the other threw out any ballots cast in the wrong precinct.
Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Restrictions, Dealing Blow To Voting Rights

The Supreme Court has dealt a blow to the Voting Rights Act. On the last day of the term, the court's conservative justices empowered state control of elections and made it harder to challenge laws that may put minority voters at a disadvantage. The 6-3 ruling comes at a time when many states, especially those with Republican legislatures, are tightening voting laws. Here's NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.
Biden Vows To Boost Firefighter Pay Amid Staffing Shortages And Low Morale

President Biden says he's increasing pay for federal firefighters and hiring more of them. It's part of a broader proposal as the administration says climate change is making the battle against wildfires a year-round mission. As Joe Wertz of Colorado Public Radio reports, the federal firefighting force has been struggling with staffing shortages and low morale.
DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for comparing President Biden ’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration. Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as “Jimmy Carter 2.0” in a Thursday interview on “Fox News Primetime.”. “We’re five months into the...
Biden faces an ‘erosion of support’

Yes, the White House honeymoon really is on the wane. “President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery,” Reuters reports, citing their own survey of 4,420 U.S. adults conducted with IPSOS June 11-17 and released Wednesday.