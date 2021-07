While Jose Alvarado has not officially made a decision on whether or not he’s entering the 2021 NBA Draft and leaving Georgia Tech, he seems to be drawing some attention from professional executives and scouts. Alvarado and draft-committed C Moses Wright were invited to work out with the Golden State Warriors yesterday. Each team gets a limited amount of time to work with the various prospects, so getting invited for a workout is a good indicator of interest. If Alvarado continues to work out with various teams, and picks up positive signals about his draft stock, he probably will not be inclined to return to the Flats this year. We’ll have to see what happens.