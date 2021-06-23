Crystal Ball Forecast: Ducks to land 4-star receiver

247Sports five-star point guard Dior Johnson, the nation’s No. 3 prospect and No. 1 point guard in the class of 2022, is scheduled to announce his decision Friday. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound floor general, out of Centennial High School (Corona, California), is down to a final five of Alabama, Kentucky, Oregon, Washington and, according to Joe Tipton of @TiptonEdits, a $1.2 million offer to play in the National Basketball League of Australia/New Zealand.