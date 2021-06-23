Cancel
College Sports

Crystal Ball Forecast: Ducks to land 4-star receiver

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter hosting four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna for an official visit this past week, I've placed a Crystal Ball in favor of the Oregon Ducks.

