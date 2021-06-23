Mickey & Minnie Mouse Debut New Nautical Outfits at Disney’s Newport Bay Club in Disneyland Paris
Mickey and Minnie Mouse have always been a fashionable pair, but their latest outfits are truly something to “sea!”. The pair now sport a nautical look at Disney’s Newport Bay Club in Disneyland Paris. Mickey sports a captain’s hat, along with a navy blue jacket with white, maroon and gold accents, and a pair of white pants. Meanwhile, Minnie is dressed for a day on the water with a blue and white striped top and a white skirt, completed with a deep red bow.wdwnt.com