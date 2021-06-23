Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Mickey & Minnie Mouse Debut New Nautical Outfits at Disney’s Newport Bay Club in Disneyland Paris

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey and Minnie Mouse have always been a fashionable pair, but their latest outfits are truly something to “sea!”. The pair now sport a nautical look at Disney’s Newport Bay Club in Disneyland Paris. Mickey sports a captain’s hat, along with a navy blue jacket with white, maroon and gold accents, and a pair of white pants. Meanwhile, Minnie is dressed for a day on the water with a blue and white striped top and a white skirt, completed with a deep red bow.

wdwnt.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Disney#Disney Parks#Disneyland Paris#Newport Bay Club#Navy#Super Hero Station#Hotel New York#Wdwnt#Wdw News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Travelreviewjournal.com

How much does it cost to go to Disney World now?

Walt Disney World opened in October 1971, and fans will undoubtedly flock to Central Florida to celebrate the golden anniversary. But what if you don’t want to wait until October? As travel restrictions have eased amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World is open for business, with Mickey and Minnie ready to greet visitors — presumably while maintaining a social distance.
Cell Phonesallears.net

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Let Your Phone Die in Disney World

Disney World is surprisingly tech-y! When you’re in the parks, you may find yourself relying on your phone a lot more than you expect. That’s because the My Disney Experience app is important for just about every aspect of your vacation, from rides to dining to capturing photos. Here are...
TravelTheme Park Insider

All Disney Parks Now Reopened, with Disneyland Paris Return

The Disney theme park closures began with Shanghai Disneyland's closure on January 25, 2020, with Hong Kong Disneyland closing the next day. The Tokyo Disney parks closed the next month, followed by Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland in California in mid-March 2020. Shanghai returned in May 2020, followed...
Shoppingallears.net

Find Out Where Disney’s NEW Pink Minnie Ears Will Be Available Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney and BaubleBar collaborate on some pretty amazing collections recently. Mainly, we have seen a lot of jewelry collections, but there have been a couple of special designer ears released as a collaboration.
MoviesWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Stormtrooper Ticket Debuts at Disneyland

Though other theme park lands might be getting more attention, Disneyland is ready to remind you that they’re home to a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is featured on the newest admission ticket to the park. The stormtroopers from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance appear on it, just in time for the return of the attraction’s full pre-show.
LifestyleInside the Magic

PHOTOS: Mickey and Minnie Debut NEW Costumes

Disneyland Paris — home to Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park — officially reopened on June 17 after being temporarily closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, as Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel, and Disney Village are welcoming back Guests, Mickey and Minnie are also debuting brand-new costumes!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Here’s When a New Membership Program Could Debut in Disneyland

Before the Disneyland Resort parks reopened, Disney announced that the Disneyland Annual Passholder program would be discontinued. When the announcement was made, Disneyland President Ken Potrock said that new membership offerings were in development that would provide, “choice, flexibility, and value for our biggest fans.” Recent comments from Disney executives indicate that these new membership options could be close to making their debut.
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

Disney reveals the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary outfits for Mickey and pals to debut in October

Today we got out first look at the new outfits that Mickey and pals will wear for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebrations later this year. Mickey and Minnie will be joined by their best pals Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale all dressed in sparkling new looks, custom-made for the 18-month event, highlighted by embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle on multi-toned, EARidescent fabric punctuated with pops of gold.
TravelCNET

Disneyland Paris opens Marvel-themed hotel: The latest on global Disney parks

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Disneyland Paris has finally reopened more than a year after its initial shutdown due to the global spread of COVID-19. It joins Disney's other five resorts -- Disneyland, Disney World, Tokyo Disney, Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland -- in welcoming guests back.