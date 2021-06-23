Carl Gunnarsson: Calls it a career

I ask that you bare with me here. If you have followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you are currently keeping an eye on the current Disney Plus series, you'd know that there is a new series coming out called What if..., which the premise is based on what would happen if various critical events occurred differently. If you've been watching the series Loki, you probably have heard all sorts of terms thown around like Nexus events and Variants. For those who don't follow the MCU or the show, a nexus event is an event that happens when a variant breaks off the predetermined path set by the TVA (Time Variance Authority).