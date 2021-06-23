Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Carl Gunnarsson: Calls it a career

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Gunnarsson (knee) announced Wednesday that he is retiring from professional hockey. Gunnarsson was limited to just 12 games this season due to a knee injury, which almost certainly factored into his decision to hang up his skates. Over the course of his 12-year career, the blueliner reached the 20-point mark just once back in 2010-11, when he was with Toronto. In all, the 2007 seventh-round pick logged 629 games for the Leafs and Blues, in which he registered 30 goals and 108 assists. Gunnarson added another seven points in 68 playoff appearances and lifted Lord Stanley's Cup back in 2019 with St. Louis.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Gunnarsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leafs#St Louis#Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Gunnarsson retires from hockey, won Stanley Cup with Blues in 2019

Knee injury ended defenseman's 12th NHL season Feb. 22. Carl Gunnarsson, who helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019, announced his retirement from professional hockey Wednesday. A knee injury sustained by the 34-year-old defenseman Feb. 22 against the Los Angeles Kings ended his season. He had...
NHLAnniston Star

Blues defenseman Gunnarsson announces his retirement

Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, who will live forever in Blues lore because of his overtime goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with Boston, announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday. Gunnarsson was one of the longest-serving members of the Blues, joining the team (along with a draft...
NHLESPN

Gunnarsson, who scored OT goal during Blues Cup run, retires

Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement Wednesday after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in St. Louis Blues history. After hitting the post late in regulation in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, Gunnarsson memorably told Blues coach Craig Berube in the bathroom at intermission, I just need one more." He scored 3:51 into overtime to tie the series against Boston and the Blues went on to win their first championship.
NHLNHL

2020-21 Season Rewind: Aaron Ekblad

2020-21 season highlights from Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad. It was tough looking through the Norris Trophy voting list this past week and wondering where Aaron Ekblad might've finished had his season not been cut short due to an unfortunate injury. After all, he certainly was playing like one of...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Expansion Draft: Protect Cholowski, Not Lindstrom

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 24: Dennis Cholowski #21 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena on April 24, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The Detroit Red Wings will be loosing a player to the newly minted Seattle Kraken on...
NHLYardbarker

Would less be more for New York Rangers sophomore K’Andre Miller

There is no denying that K’Andre Miller had an amazing rookie season. It all culminated for the 21 year-old budding star with a spot on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. In his first season fresh out of college he recored 12 points, a +9 rating in 53 games while averaging 21:07 a game.
NHLYardbarker

Kings Acquire Arvidsson From Predators

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. The veteran forward has spent his entire seven-year career with the Predators after being selected 112th overall in 2014.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Andre Tourigny Named Arizona Coyotes Head Coach

After days of speculation suggesting that Andre Tourigny was the front-runner to take over as Arizona’s new head coach, the team made it official on Thursday, hiring Tournigny while signing him to a three-year contract. GM Bill Armstrong released the following statement:. “We are very pleased to name André as...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Preds deal Arvidsson to LA, defensive dominoes; Buzzcast at Noon

Nashville deals Viktor Arvidsson to the Kings for a 2021 second and 2022 third round selection. As the Stanley Cup shifts to La Belle Province with Tampa Bay holding a 2-0 lead, the rumors are beginning to percolate, especially about some prominent high-priced blueliners. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported on Wednesday that the Blackhawks and Duncan Keith are working together to move him to a team in the Pacific Northwest (most likely Seattle) or Western Canada, which would clear the final two years of the future Hall of Famer’s deal off the Chicago books.
NHLvegasnews.com

Golden Knights’ Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury Wins Vezina Trophy

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury received the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy, which is given to the NHL’s top goaltender. He was given the award Tuesday, marking the first time in the goaltender’s career that he has received the coveted trophy or has been recognized as one of the top finalists.
NHLkdal610.com

NHL-Lightning beat Canadiens to take control of Stanley Cup Final

(Reuters) – The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Friday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Tyler Johnson scored a pair of goals while Jan Rutta, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Blake Coleman also tallied...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Chiefs legend Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane calls time on his career

Former Bafana Bafana Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has announced his retirement from professional football. The 39-year-old hangs up his boots after scoring 35 goals and a further 34 assists from 386 appearances across his whole professional career during his time with South African top-flight club Jomo Cosmos, Chiefs, SuperSport United, Highlands Park and TS Galaxy, respectively.
NHLLA Kings Insider

Kings Seasons In Review – Alex Iafallo

NHL Statline – 55 games played, 13 goals, 17 assists, -8 rating, 4 penalty minutes. Possession Metrics (Relative To Without) – CF% – 51.9% (+5.0%), SCF% – 48.4% (+4.1%), HDCF% – 50.6% (+6.4%) Iafallo has been a sound possession player, pretty much throughout the entirety of his professional career to...
NHLdiebytheblade.com

What If...The Sabres Kept Eichel and Reinhart

I ask that you bare with me here. If you have followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you are currently keeping an eye on the current Disney Plus series, you'd know that there is a new series coming out called What if..., which the premise is based on what would happen if various critical events occurred differently. If you've been watching the series Loki, you probably have heard all sorts of terms thown around like Nexus events and Variants. For those who don't follow the MCU or the show, a nexus event is an event that happens when a variant breaks off the predetermined path set by the TVA (Time Variance Authority).
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Can Connor McMichael Crack the Caps Opening Roster?

The First round pick for the Washington Capitals in 2019 was a steal. It brought in a point-friendly center in Connor McMichael, who with his skill can help the Capitals avoid the dreaded re-build. McMichael has month by month since then developed as a top-tiered prospect, pushing himself to become an NHL ready player.
NHLSun-Journal

NHL notebook: Montreal coach set to rejoin team for Game 3 on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — Canadiens assistant Luke Richardson is preparing to hand back the coaching duties to Dominique Ducharme for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final. Ducharme, the team’s interim head coach, spent the past two weeks in mandatory quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The 14-day period ended Thursday, leaving him eligible to return in time for Game 3 of the series against Tampa Bay on Friday night in Montreal.