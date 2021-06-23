Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newington, CT

Newington now has separate account to finance technical equipment and services

New Britain Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWINGTON – The town now has a separate account to finance technical equipment and services like computers and software licensing. The repair and replacement of these types of items is not specifically accounted for in the Town’s Capital Improvements Fund (CIP). A public hearing to create the new Town Technology Fund was held before the Town Council’s regular meeting Tuesday. There were no speakers and councilors adopted the ordinance later that night.

www.newbritainherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newington, CT
Government
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Improvements Fund#Cip#Town Technology Fund#The Town Council#The Town Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Takeaways from the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg indictment

(CNN) — On Thursday, New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with running a 15-year alleged tax scheme designed "to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was 'off the books." It is the first criminal case against former...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.