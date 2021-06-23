Newington now has separate account to finance technical equipment and services
NEWINGTON – The town now has a separate account to finance technical equipment and services like computers and software licensing. The repair and replacement of these types of items is not specifically accounted for in the Town’s Capital Improvements Fund (CIP). A public hearing to create the new Town Technology Fund was held before the Town Council’s regular meeting Tuesday. There were no speakers and councilors adopted the ordinance later that night.www.newbritainherald.com