A search continued Wednesday for a Junction City man reported missing after he jumped into rough water in Fern Ridge Reservoir to help one of his children, officials said. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Kevin Carlile and his wife were boating Tuesday when one of their children ended up in the reservoir without a life jacket. The couple both jumped in to help, but high winds and choppy water kept the family from getting back to their boat, officials said.