Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Frontier by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Chase; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Holt; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values near or above 100 expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central, north central, and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Keith County, NE
County
Thomas County, NE
County
Logan County, NE
County
Blaine County, NE
County
Perkins County, NE
County
Wheeler County, NE
County
Keya Paha County, NE
County
Hayes County, NE
County
Mcpherson County, NE
County
Loup County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
County
Brown County, NE
County
Frontier County, NE
County
Garfield County, NE
County
Rock County, NE
County
Boyd County, NE
County
Holt County, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
County
Chase County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Cherry County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#Blaine Boyd Brown#Eastern Cherry#Frontier#Blaine Boyd Brown#Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Takeaways from the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg indictment

(CNN) — On Thursday, New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with running a 15-year alleged tax scheme designed "to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was 'off the books." It is the first criminal case against former...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...