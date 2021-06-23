Excessive Heat Watch issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 degrees will be possible in the lowest elevations, while higher elevations will have abnormally warm conditions overnight. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.