Excessive Heat Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 degrees will be possible along the US-200 and US-2 corridors. At night expect abnormally warm conditions in higher elevations. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.