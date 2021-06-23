Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Styx River Near Elsanor affecting Baldwin County. For the Styx River...including Elsanor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Styx River Near Elsanor. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 4.4 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, residents downstream at Seminole Landing should be alert to possible flooding.

