Clearwater County, ID

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 degrees will be possible in the lowest elevations, with widespread 100 degrees possible in the Camas Prairie. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov
