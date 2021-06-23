You can have too much of a good thing, says study of financial analysts' work-life balance

The new normal is here, and some businesses have chosen to reopen while others plan to operate remotely for the foreseeable future. Whether you are a business owner or employee, you will need to realign with the current scenario. Working from home is stressful while rejoining the office seems risky. Regaining your work-life balance with both models sounds like a lot of effort. But you have to achieve it to stay sane during this challenging phase. Here is some helpful advice to help you regain and retain your work-life balance in the new normal.