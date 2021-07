Wildcats receivers worked on running routes and catching passes in their Tuesday morning workout. Receivers also worked on lining up before the snap and exploding off the line of scrimmage once the ball has been snapped. Wildcats athletes have worked over the last few weeks at the Edge summer program, which began Monday, June 7 and will end Thursday, July 15. Incoming sophomores through seniors meet every Monday-Thursday from 8-10 a.m. Incoming seventh graders through freshmen meet just after, from 10 a.m. to noon The summer program for cross country, boys soccer, and girls soccer all started on June 7 and ends July 15 as well. Staff photos by Tyler Lennon.