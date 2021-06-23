Cancel
Snow Hill, MD

Open House Provides Close Look At Snow Hill’s New Riverboat

By Charlene Sharpe
The Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNOW HILL – Dozens of community members descended on Sturgis Park this week for a chance to climb aboard the town’s new riverboat. On Tuesday, the Town of Snow Hill hosted an open house to give area residents the chance to get an up-close look at the Black-Eyed Susan. The Black-Eyed Susan, purchased by the town last year thanks to a loan from Worcester County, arrived in Snow Hill in early June and is now docked at Sturgis Park.

