The explosion happened during what was supposed to be a controlled detonation. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) recently confiscated a haul of illegal fireworks, only to have a bomb squad vehicle destroyed in the process. On Wednesday, in an attempt to safely dispose of the fireworks, they exploded and damaged the truck, as well as injured 17 people—including six civilians and at least nine LAPD officers and one U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agent.