World Test Championship a glorious tribute to cricket’s ridiculous allure

In 2001 a county match at Canterbury was held up by an obstinate Gurkha pipe band, who disregarded the end of the tea interval and carried on marching across the outfield while the bewildered Yorkshire batsmen waited to start their innings. In 1995 a game between Border and Boland was suspended for 10 minutes because Daryll Cullinan hit the ball into a frying pan full of frying calamari and the umpires needed to wait for it to cool down afterwards. In 1984 a 62-year-old woman named Iris Clarke broke up a match at the county ground in Hampshire when she walked on to the pitch to demand an apology from Robin Smith because he’d broken her window with a six. She refused to give the ball back.