RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. CST Group, CPAs is proud to announce the promotion of Crystal Stewart and Lisa Timbrook to Partner, effective July 1st, 2021. “I’m very pleased to announce that Crystal Stewart and Lisa Timbrook have both been promoted to Partner at CST Group. Over the many years working at CST, both Crystal and Lisa’s careers have progressed from associate and senior manager, respectively, to their current Principal roles. Both Crystal and Lisa’s professional growth, leadership, and dedication to our clients qualify them as outstanding candidates for the Partner position. Please join me and our other CST Partners in congratulating and wishing Crystal and Lisa all the best in their new Partner roles” - Joe Romagnoli, Managing Partner.