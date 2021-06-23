Juneteenth celebration held in East Arcadia

Thank you, Lord, for devoted men who embrace their role as fathers. I give thanks today for two men who did that wholeheartedly. My own father, Terry Stedman Barnes, and my children’s father, Lalon Lem Barnes Jr. Both gave their full and earnest commitment to all that fatherhood blessed them with, and required of them. They worked hard to provide for their families and did well. They disciplined their children as needed (most of the time), and with genuine concern for their growth into respectful and responsible adults. They made and kept promises. They encouraged industrious habits of earning good grades in school, doing helpful chores at home, and always good work elsewhere. They affirmed the biblical preaching and teaching of the Christian faith, and they prayed for their children’s walk with the Lord.