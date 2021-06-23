Cancel
East Arcadia, NC

Juneteenth celebration held in East Arcadia

By Bladen Journal
 8 days ago
EAST ARCADIA — A Juneteenth event was held last weekend in East Arcadia.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

