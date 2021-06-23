Cancel
Warrenton, OR

Warrenton city manager to retire

By Nicole Bales, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 14 days ago
WARRENTON — City Manager Linda Engbretson announced her retirement Tuesday night after more than 25 years with the city.

Engbretson, the former city recorder, was hired as the interim city manager in 2016 following the resignation of former City Manager Kurt Fritsch.

Fritsch left amid a controversy over the Eighth Street Dam, and Engbretson was offered the position permanently later that year.

Her retirement is effective Sept. 30.

Engbretson said her retirement was planned. She said she is willing to continue on an interim basis until a new city manager is hired to ensure a smooth transition.

“I have spent the last 26 years as an employee of the city of Warrenton, the last five as the city manager,” Engbretson said during a City Commission meeting. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the public in this community. I was born in Astoria, but Warrenton has been my community. I am truly grateful to the citizens, the commission and the incredible staff for their support over the years.”

Mayor Henry Balensifer recognized Engbretson for taking the helm during a hectic and transitional time for the city.

“It’s a sad day for Warrenton,” Balensifer said. “And we thank you for what you’ve done.”

The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
