FedEx Freight reverses some service suspensions, after implementing them due to increasing volume levels

By John Klyce
Memphis Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roughly a week ago, FedEx Freight suspended services for some customers. Now, it is reinstating at least a portion of them.

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

