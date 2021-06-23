FedEx Freight reverses some service suspensions, after implementing them due to increasing volume levels

After setting a record high in March, cross-border freight went down in April, but experienced the biggest year-to-year gain on record. Compared to April 2020, cross-border freight skyrocketed by nearly 85% after a 16% increase in March and a 0.1% decrease in February, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. This marks the largest year-to-year increase by percentage since the U.S. Department of Transportation began compiling numbers in 1993. Last April was the first month that the COVID-19 pandemic affected North American freight, dropping by more than 44%. That was the second largest annual decrease on record, to be surpassed only by May 2020.