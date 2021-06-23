FedEx Freight reverses some service suspensions, after implementing them due to increasing volume levels
Roughly a week ago, FedEx Freight suspended services for some customers. Now, it is reinstating at least a portion of them.www.bizjournals.com
Roughly a week ago, FedEx Freight suspended services for some customers. Now, it is reinstating at least a portion of them.www.bizjournals.com
The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis