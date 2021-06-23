Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Civil Rights Trail Book Aims to Make History Easy to Digest

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — By highlighting cities that played host to significant events during the civil rights movement, a new book aims to make that complex history easier to understand and to pass its legacy on to younger generations. “The Official United States Civil Rights Trail” companion book includes a timeline...

www.usnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Bernice King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Police Brutality#Civil Rights Movement#Ap#The King Center#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Societycntraveler.com

Exploring the Ongoing Fight for Equality on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail

James Baldwin prophetically predicted these times, in which righteous protest and violent insurrection have erupted almost in tandem, when he asserted: “We can disagree and still love each other, unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.” And after we've spent months of standing still, locked inside, often afraid, there are few better ways to reacquaint ourselves with this country—and one another—than by driving the official U.S. Civil Rights Trail and visiting the locations, many of them national monuments, where brave Americans have already changed the narrative once before.
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Book documenting sites of Civil Rights landmarks launch at MLK birth home

"The Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail Companion Book" by Lee Sentell on sale now. Credit: PERITUS Public Relations. The U.S. Civil Rights Trail marks over 120 landmarks across 14 states for travelers to visit. By Allison Joyner. A new work detailing some of the better-known and not-so-apparent important locations of...
Societymidfloridanewspapers.com

Martha White earned her place in civil rights history

The world knows Rosa Parks’ name and her story, and rightfully so. Yet the late civil rights icon was part of a generation of Black people across the South who stood up to Jim Crow discrimination — or in their cases, bravely sat down — and in the process changed the world for the better. They were regular folks who fought the good fight, and what they accomplished was extraordinary.
Movieskalw.org

'The Road To Justice' Shows The Power Of Education About Civil Rights History

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking Juneteenth by speaking with educator and filmmaker André Robert Lee about The Road to Justice, a new documentary that follows a group of mostly Black middle school students from Chicago and a group of older mostly white Americans as they embark on a Civil Rights tour through the American South. The film asks how can we heal as a nation without honestly confronting our history?
Mississippi StatePosted by
Teen Vogue

The Mississippi Burning Murders Changed Civil Rights History

James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner planned to spend the sticky summer months of 1964 helping Black Mississippians register to vote. The three young civil rights activists hailed from New York: Schwerner was a white, Jewish social worker who participated in civil rights activism through the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE); Chaney was a Black instructor with CORE; and Goodman was a white, Jewish student at Queens College and CORE volunteer.
Alabama StateThe Evening News

SUDDEATH COLUMN: History should change us

Inside the Selma Interpretive Center, at the foot of the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge, sits a large tin of jelly beans. The candies aren’t treats for the visitors who come to Selma, which was the site of the start of a bloody and courageous freedom walk in 1965, but rather they’re meant to illustrate the struggles that Black voters endured just to cast their ballots.
Societyphillytrib.com

This late civil rights icon's imprint is everywhere today

The man best known for popularizing the term “Black power” always answered the phone with the words, “ready for revolution.”. Stokely Carmichael answered the phone this way to acknowledge his role in sacred efforts to build a new society in America and around the world. He defined revolution as transforming the status quo relationship between world systems and societies, institutions and citizens.
Public SafetyDeadline

“How Do We Not Know This Story?”: Brutal Incident From Civil Rights History Uncovered In ‘The Blinding Of Isaac Woodard’

In 1946, it took the blinding of an African-American Army veteran to get some white Americans to see — from a federal judge to the president of the United States. It was February of that year when 27-year-old Isaac Woodard stepped aboard a Greyhound bus in Augusta, GA, for a trip home to South Carolina, just hours after his discharge from serving in World War II. The journey would take him through the Jim Crow South, into a dark terrain of racial hatred.
Atlanta, GAGriffin Daily News

Georgia Historical Society gets grant to expand Civil Rights Trail

ATLANTA — The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) recently announced it has received a grant totaling $85,000 from the Rich Foundation to expand the Georgia Civil Rights Trail in Greater Atlanta. The proposed new historical markers will join more than 40 existing historical markers on the statewide Trail and will focus...
Kern County, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Military History Authors book signing

Military history enthusiasts, we are proud to invite you to a Military History Authors book signing, hosted by the Kern County Museum, 3810 Chester St., Bakersfield, on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several of Kern County’s top military history authors, including authors from Tehachapi, with be signing and offering their books at great prices. Book topics include: a) the Eastern Front and Normandy campaign in WW2; b) the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan; c) the Israeli Air Force and wars in the Middle East; and, d) the Vietnam War. Join us! Talk with our authors, listen to military history lectures, and enjoy food and refreshments. And, most importantly, purchase terrific books signed by their authors. To learn more, please call or email Dr. Craig Luther, (661) 303-8884 or [email protected] Note, there is a $10 admission for non-museum members.
Tuscaloosa, ALTimes Daily

Tuscaloosa Civil Rights history tours returning in July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Trail, opened in June 2019, hopes to celebrate the beginning of its third year with an expansion of guided tours, some of them enlightened by the presence of foot soldiers who took the beatings, the ridicule and the legal harassment to build a better future for all.
Brooklyn, NYHyperallergic

The History of Anti-racist Protests in Brooklyn, From Civil Rights to Black Lives Matter

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». On July 20, 1964, over 1,000 people flooded the streets of Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, New York, to protest the police killing of James Powell, a Black 15-year-old. The demonstrations, part of an early wave of protests against police brutality in the United States, had originated uptown, in Harlem. But in the Brooklyn neighborhood, home to one of the city’s largest African American and Puerto Rican populations, activists amplified demands for justice, facing brutal police retaliation that left more than 100 injured and one killed.
Photographythegazette.com

Former University of Iowa professor writes about father, who photographed celebrities, politicians and ordinary people

As a freelance photographer who often worked for Time and LIFE magazines, Ted Polumbaum photographed Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Julia Child and Muhammad Ali, among other celebrities. But Polumbaum’s favorite people to photograph were factory workers, farm laborers or low-level government employees in countries he visited...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Reparations Bill for African American Descendants of Slavery Advances Through Congress for First Time in History

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reparations. A word known, but not often talked about in the mainstream [media]. However, this changed two summers ago during Juneteenth 2019 [June 19, 2019] due to the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. In this committee, both Republican and Democratic congressional members were addressed by a panel of Reparation experts advocating for House Resolution Bill 40: Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act (HR-40).