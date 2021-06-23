3 Tips to Celebrate This 4th of July at Manufactured Housing Communities

The City of Homestead’s annual Independence Day Bash will look a little different this year, but the excitement and spectacle will be just the same. The Homestead-Miami Speedway, located at 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Homestead, FL 33035, will host the July 4th Drive-In Celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Parking gates will open at 7pm and the fireworks show will begin at 9pm. Guests are encouraged to pack dinner, snacks, and drinks to enjoy while hanging out with family and friends. Beginning at 8:30pm, 100.3FM will broadcast music and announcements before a special address by Homestead Mayor & City Council and the dazzling display of pyrotechnics synced to a mix of pop hits and patriotic tunes begins at 9pm. Please note that attendees are suggested to wear facial coverings and observe social distancing as appropriate. For more information, please visit www.cityofhomestead.com/July4 or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (305) 224-4570.