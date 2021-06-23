As the Delta Variant Spreads, Dr. Fauci Has Crucial Advice for Parents of Unvaccinated Kids
Unvaccinated individuals are at risk as the Delta coronavirus variant threatens to become the predominant strain in the U.S. within weeks, Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned on NBC's Today on Wednesday. But parents of unvaccinated kids who are worried about their children's health can do quite a lot to protect them from the fast-spreading strain (also called B.1.617.2), which has mutations that seem to make it spread more easily.