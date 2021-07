Everyone's had a job they hated, but if your work environment rises to the level of "toxic"—which, according to the career site The Ladders, is usually characterized as being led by one or more toxic leaders, having poor or non-existent procedures that aren't executed, and having abysmal communication patterns—a new study published in the British Medical Journal has provided at least one reason for you to get a new job, assuming you're not looking for one already.