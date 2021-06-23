Report: How Celtics stars played key role in Ime Udoka hire
What's the best way to land the NBA's most coveted head coach opening? Earning the support of that team's best players is a good place to start. The Boston Celtics reportedly are finalizing an agreement to make Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka their next head coach. The 43-year-old is well-respected in league circles and also has the experience of coaching three Celtics stars: Udoka was an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich at the 2019 FIBA World Cup for a Team USA roster featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.www.nbcsports.com