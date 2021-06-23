Cancel
NBA

Report: How Celtics stars played key role in Ime Udoka hire

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's the best way to land the NBA's most coveted head coach opening? Earning the support of that team's best players is a good place to start. The Boston Celtics reportedly are finalizing an agreement to make Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka their next head coach. The 43-year-old is well-respected in league circles and also has the experience of coaching three Celtics stars: Udoka was an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich at the 2019 FIBA World Cup for a Team USA roster featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

