The Mets were unable to complete a sweep of the Cubs, losing 2-0 in a game dominated by pitching at Citi Field. Marcus Stroman’s only mistake came early in the game. After giving up a one-out single to Kris Bryant, who seemed none the worse for wear after being hit in the hand with a pitch yesterday, Stroman surrendered a two-run homer to Javy Báez that landed in the well of the Home Run Apple to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead. In fact, Stroman was a bit lucky that Anthony Rizzo did not go back-to-back with Báez, as he flew out to warning track on the very next at-bat.