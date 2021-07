Please note that approximately 425 new freshman will be moving into the residence halls this weekend as part of Tigertown Summer Bound. They will be taking courses in the second summer session which starts next Monday. You may notice an influx of parents and students starting today. They are part of the fall freshman class who are just getting a head start with their studies. We are sure many will find their way around town – so a great opportunity to introduce your businesses to some new potential patrons! The University notes that all of them have either done pre-arrival testing or will be tested for COVID upon arrival.