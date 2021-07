TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PCS Mobile, received a purchase order from a State of California law enforcement agency to purchase 197 state-of-the-art Automatic License Plate Recognition ('ALPR') systems that will be deployed in patrol vehicles. The revenue to be generated by Route1 from the 199 ALPR systems purchase order is approximately US $1.3 million and will be recognized as the ALPR systems are delivered to the client which is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021.