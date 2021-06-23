Phone bricked suddenly and detected as Qualcomm HS-USB QDLoader 9008

Reach for the Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger when you want compact power on the go. This useful gadget comes with two USB-C and USB-A ports so you can quickly charge multiple devices at once. In fact, this compact charger powers up to 4 devices simultaneously. That means you can charge your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or gaming devices all at one time. What’s more, the Razer USB-130W GaN Charger has a max output of 130 watts combined power for minimal downtime. That way, you can get back to gaming sooner. Moreover, this portable charger is ready for your travels thanks to the convenient power plug adapter that works with power outlets worldwide. Furthermore, this GaN charger gives you safe power delivery. Its intelligent design prevents your devices from overcurrent, heat, overvoltage, and short-circuiting. Get power in a small form factor with this pocket-size charger.