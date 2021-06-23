Phone bricked suddenly and detected as Qualcomm HS-USB QDLoader 9008
I was using my pixel XL as usual, and when I was going to place a call, the screen went black, and I can't reboot the system anymore. The battery seems to charge adequately and even when I plug my phone to the PC, it is detected. However, it detects it as Qualcomm HS-USB QDLoader 9008 instead of Pixel XL. Would appreciate some advice on the matter, as I would like to recover/back-up the data stored in the phone, I wouldn't even mind buying some sort of "storage" external reader and giving up on the phone itself, if there's some kind of hardware like that for phones.forum.xda-developers.com