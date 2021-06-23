Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jake Plummer to star in Canadian Football League movie

By Riley Gates
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL quarterback Jake Plummer is set to star in a planned movie about Canadian League Football, according to a story from 3DownNation. The movie is titled, “Kick,” per the report. Plummer sat down with 3DownNation to discuss the film and his excitement to be a part of it. “It’s...

247sports.com
Community Policy
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
216K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Mustafa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Football League#American Football#Canadian League Football#Cfl#The Hamilton Tiger Cats#The Arizona Cardinals#The Denver Broncos#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pro Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer to star in movie featuring CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer is going to put on pads and a helmet once again to play the role of a Canadian Football League quarterback in an upcoming Canadian film. According to John Hodge of 3DownNation.com, Plummer has signed on to play the part of a signal-caller for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the film Kick.
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomas County Stars football camp

The Thomas County Stars athletics program will be hosting a free youth football clinic Saturday June 26, with registration starting at 8 a.m. The camp will welcome a few NFL athletes headlined by former Thomas County Central, Clemson, and current Detroit Lion player Austin Bryant. There will be an autograph session. along with pictures with the athletes.
College SportsBowling Green Daily News

Bellarmine, Midway join sprint football league

Bellarmine University and Midway University announced Monday that they will join the new Midwest Sprint Football League that will begin play in the fall of 2022. Sprint football is a non-NCAA sport that adheres to the same rules as regular football, with the only exception being a 178-pound weight limit. The weight limitation is designed to make the game faster-paced and safer.
NFLthespun.com

Former Michigan Star Jake Butt Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

After four seasons with the Denver Broncos, former Michigan tight end Jake Butt became a free agent this offseason. It’s taken him a while, but he’s finally found a new team. On Friday, the Chicago Bears announced that they have signed Butt, along with veteran defensive lineman Mike Pennel and...
NBAbitcoinmagazine.com

Canadian Basketball League To Pay Players In Bitcoin

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that it will allow its players to receive a portion of their salaries in bitcoin through a partnership with Canadian bitcoin exchange Bitbuy. “Some of the best players outside the NBA, and some with NBA experience, have joined our league because we make...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: 3 best transfer landing spots for WR Jake Smith

Jake Smith, Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) New head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program hit a blip on the road this month that was not expected. Texas figured out on June 22 that it would be losing the former four-star recruit and junior wide receiver Jake Smith to the NCAA Transfer Portal. This news is pretty abrupt and shocking for Texas, but it is something this group will have to recover from fast.
Saint Mary-of-the-woods, INInside Indiana Business

SMWC Adds Sprint Football, Part of New League

SAINT MARY OF THE WOODS - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College near Terre Haute will join five other colleges and universities to field a sprint football team starting in the fall of 2022. The team will be part of the newly-formed Midwest Sprint Football League and will be the school's 16th intercollegiate sport.
NFLlettermenrow.com

Urban Meyer evaluates Jacksonville Jaguars, switch to NFL

COLUMBUS — The Tim May Podcast is back with a special guest: Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. The three-time national title-winning coach joins the podcast to break down his new role as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer spent the last two seasons as an analyst on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, taking a break from coaching. Now he has moved on from the college ranks to tackle a new challenge in the NFL.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Jake Smith shocks Longhorns, enters transfer portal

Jake Smith, Texas Football Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports. News that likely shocked most Texas football fans arrived on the afternoon of June 22. Rising junior Texas wide receiver and former highly-touted four-star recruit Jake Smith now intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per multiple sources including 247Sports. This might be the biggest loss to the transfer portal yet for Texas.
College Sportslindyssports.com

College Football : Headline

June 29 In a move that comes close to paving the way for college athletes to be paid from their name, image and likeness (NIL), the NCAA voted Monday to approve an interim policy allowing such profits as soon as July 1 without affecting eligibility. FULL STORY. June 28 The...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Signs Rookie Deal With Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts to his rookie deal after selecting the consensus first-team All-SEC tight end fourth overall in this year's draft. According to a report from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, Pitts will receive a four-year deal worth $32.9M full-guaranteed along...
NFLNFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Matt Okada returns! (aka Wideout Wipeout)

Marcas Grant is joined by resident fantasy nerd Matt Okada for another late June edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. Marcas and Matt kick off the show by catching up on how fantasy draft trends have shifted since the conclusion of the NFL Draft (2:08) and how those trends should impact your overall draft strategy (4:44). Then, the hosts play a fun game of "Win, Lose or Draw" assessing the landing spots of some of the top rookie skill players and their outlook for this season, including Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (6:03), Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (10:15), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (13:05), New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (16:17), and Jets running back Michael Carter (20:10). Next, they talk through some wide receiver rooms with tons of question marks, including the New England Patriots (23:23), the Indianapolis Colts (26:48), the Houston Texans (30:31), and the Las Vegas Raiders (33:36). Finally, the duo wraps up the show with some rapid-fire topics (36:56) including the best Patriots logo/uniform combo, Creed's Greatest Hits, and non-football career choices.
NFLchicagobears

Bears to help launch girls flag football league

The Bears and Chicago Public Schools announced Monday the launch of Chicago Public League Girls Flag Football, in conjunction with NFL FLAG and Nike. The season will kick off in September and feature 22 teams from across CPS. This marks the first girls flag football league at the high school level in Illinois. Illinois is the fifth state to launch girls flag football as a high school club/emerging sport; six additional states currently have girls flag football as a varsity sport.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

NFL Draft: Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton could end safety drought

By the time the 2022 NFL Draft arrives, it will have been three years since a safety went in the first round. That's right — zero safeties were selected in the first 32 picks in either of the last two drafts, which seems like an unusual trend considering NFL offenses are throwing the ball more. It seems that there has just been a bit of a drought at the position in terms of the availability of top-end prospects.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 67 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.