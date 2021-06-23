Here’s what to expect from banks when the Federal Reserve releases stress test results on Thursday
Big banks are on the cusp of releasing tens of billions of dollars more in stock buybacks and dividends to investors, according to analysts. Results from the Federal Reserve's bank stress tests are scheduled to be released Thursday after the close of regular trading. The annual ritual, which tests how banks fare during various hypothetical economic downturns, has typically been followed by statements from banks saying how much capital they can release in the form of dividends and buybacks.www.cnbc.com